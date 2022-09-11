Deuterium Capital Management LLC Sells 4,397 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 36.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.72.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.33. 12,877,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,815,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

