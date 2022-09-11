Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price to $35.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

