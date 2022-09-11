Dfyn Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $440,781.00 (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and approximately $440,781.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 7th, 2021. Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 145,467,009 coins. Dfyn Network’s official website is dfyn.network. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dfyn is building a network of DEXes across multiple Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains. This will allow Dfyn to plug into multiple liquidity sources across chains, including the cross-chain liquidity ecosystem being developed by Router Protocol.Dfyn’s native utility token, the DFYN token, will perform a crucial role in the functioning of the Dfyn ecosystem. The holders of the DFYN token will be able to use their tokens to take part in Dfyn’s governance by voting on Dfyn’s proposals concerning protocol amendments and upgrades. Although the specifics in regard to the voting mechanism have not yet been finalized, it is expected that each holder’s votes will be weighed against the amount of DFYN tokens held by them.”

