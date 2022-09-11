DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Stake Lessened by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,635,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 981,526 shares during the period. DHT accounts for about 1.6% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 1.54% of DHT worth $15,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DHT by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,713,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after buying an additional 260,351 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 528,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 206,183 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 239,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 185,884 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. StockNews.com raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on DHT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

DHT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.32. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $8.68.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. DHT had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is -84.21%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

