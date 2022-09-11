DigitalNote (XDN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,455.00

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $555,557.89 and $1,455.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00139290 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00260576 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00035041 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001527 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BMW512 / Echo512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,983,866,998 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is digitalnote.biz. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall.DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

