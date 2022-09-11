DODO Price Up 3.2% This Week (DODO)

DODO (DODO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One DODO coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges. DODO has a market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $7.93 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DODO has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

DODO Profile

DODO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io.

Buying and Selling DODO

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone.DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

