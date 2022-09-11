Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by BlueSpruce Investments LP

BlueSpruce Investments LP trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696,676 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises approximately 3.6% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. BlueSpruce Investments LP owned 0.44% of Dollar General worth $223,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,048. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.04.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.46.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

