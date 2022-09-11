Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to C$80.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DLMAF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.70.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $64.21.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

