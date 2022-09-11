Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DOCS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.95. Doximity has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 41.72%. Analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Doximity by 81.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after buying an additional 3,362,575 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 153.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,010 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 42.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,737,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 559.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth about $115,584,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

