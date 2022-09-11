Draken Price Down 47.7% Over Last Week (DRK)

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Draken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Draken has traded 47.7% lower against the US dollar. Draken has a total market cap of $607,556.65 and $14,276.00 worth of Draken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Draken alerts:

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000286 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Draken Coin Profile

DRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Draken’s official Twitter account is @DRKDefi.

Buying and Selling Draken

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkCoin (DRK) uses a new chained hashing algorithm approach, with many new scientific hashing algorithms for the proof-of-work. DRK aims to be the first privacy-centric cryptographic currency with fully encrypted transactions and anonymous block transactions. These features are a work in progress and will be released in the near future. Darkcoin has now switched to Dash. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Draken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Draken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Draken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Draken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Draken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.