Drip Network (DRIP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $677,921.81

Drip Network (DRIP) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Drip Network has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Drip Network coin can now be purchased for $6.78 or 0.00031195 BTC on exchanges. Drip Network has a total market capitalization of $677,921.81 and $47,211.00 worth of Drip Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00035882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,705.15 or 0.99878889 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036640 BTC.

Drip Network Profile

Drip Network (CRYPTO:DRIP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2021. Drip Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official website for Drip Network is drip.community. Drip Network’s official Twitter account is @DRIPcommunity.

Drip Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIP Network is the latest project developed by Forex_Shark, BB and team.The official token of the DRIP Network is DRIP (BEP-20) on the Binance Smart blockchain (BSC) that captures value by being scarce, deflationary, censorship-resistant, and by being built on a robust, truly decentralized blockchain.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drip Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drip Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drip Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

