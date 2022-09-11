DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,500.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DSV A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,735.00 to 1,765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC raised shares of DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,450.00 to 1,470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,430.00 to 1,265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

DSDVY stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DSV A/S has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $133.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.60.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

