Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Increased by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,461 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,652 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $156,519,000 after acquiring an additional 541,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 31,096 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $5,564,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,701 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,180 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.4 %

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $128.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,947. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $146.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.57.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

