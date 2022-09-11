Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Bought by Gates Capital Management Inc.

Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,956 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions comprises about 6.7% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $218,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after purchasing an additional 984,222 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,365,000 after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45,393 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,592,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,465,000 after acquiring an additional 515,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,946,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

NYSE ESI traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $19.33. 668,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,080. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

