Elliott Investment Management L.P. Purchases 469,857 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,165,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469,857 shares during the quarter. E2open Parent comprises about 1.4% of Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Elliott Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 4.83% of E2open Parent worth $142,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 99.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $110,000.

In other news, COO Peter Hantman sold 21,578 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $152,340.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,195 shares in the company, valued at $820,336.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $374,545. Company insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

ETWO stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.12. 1,301,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.38 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

