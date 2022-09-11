Elrond Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $42.31 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $52.09 or 0.00240446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Elrond

EGLD is a SPoS coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,124,952 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design.Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap:Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

