Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Encompass Health worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 83.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.20. 672,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,230. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.17. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.10.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

