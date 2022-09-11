EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is PDT Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up 0.8% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,841,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.68.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

