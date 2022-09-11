EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $123.36 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.02 and a 200-day moving average of $118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.68.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

