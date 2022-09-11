Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.35.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $110.42 on Wednesday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,545,819.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,170 shares of company stock valued at $13,166,674 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

