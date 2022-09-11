Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th. This is an increase from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.62.

Evans Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Evans Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Evans Bancorp to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EVBN opened at $38.21 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 24.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 85.6% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.