Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,161,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,622,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $402.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.74.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

