Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Buys 79 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 74,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 372,305 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $99,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $8,628,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 5,979 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,374. The stock has a market cap of $190.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.63.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.04.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

