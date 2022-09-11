Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,158,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.34 on Friday, hitting $204.45. 2,953,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,516,436. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

