Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Makes New $167,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYI. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 223.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 28.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

Shares of MYI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.35. 57,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,055. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $15.05.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

