Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Purchases 734 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,302,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,476,331. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

