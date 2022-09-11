Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Farmer Bros. Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Farmer Bros. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $103.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.39.
Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Farmer Bros. Company Profile
Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
