Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Director Sells C$477,900.00 in Stock

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) Director James Andrew Beck sold 29,500 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.20, for a total transaction of C$477,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,916,000.

James Andrew Beck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, James Andrew Beck sold 20,500 shares of Filo Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.57, for a total transaction of C$380,767.00.

Filo Mining Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Filo Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Filo Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$11.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.18.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Further Reading

