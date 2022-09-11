First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Purchased by Deer Park Road Corp

Deer Park Road Corp boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,435,558 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. First Majestic Silver makes up 0.1% of Deer Park Road Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Deer Park Road Corp owned 0.55% of First Majestic Silver worth $18,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 68.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:AG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.04. 5,009,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.02.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0061 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -5.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AG shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

See Also

