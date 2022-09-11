ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.49–$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $206.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.73 million. ForgeRock also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FORG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Shares of FORG traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,184. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.61. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 35.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after buying an additional 454,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ForgeRock by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 122,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 1,049.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 485,378 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 58.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 191,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ForgeRock by 895.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 213,370 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

