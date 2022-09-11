Frenchie Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,835.00 (FREN)

Frenchie Network (FREN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Frenchie Network has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frenchie Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Frenchie Network has a total market cap of $117,152.00 and approximately $8,835.00 worth of Frenchie Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00775787 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019819 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Frenchie Network Profile

Frenchie Network’s official Twitter account is @FrenchieToken.

Frenchie Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frenchie Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frenchie Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frenchie Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

