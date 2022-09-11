Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of ULCC opened at $12.91 on Thursday. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 34.00% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Frontier Group in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,562,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after acquiring an additional 222,577 shares during the last quarter. Indigo Partners LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,426,778,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,286,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

