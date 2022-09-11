Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Trading Up 7.3 %

FTEK stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.97 million, a P/E ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 4.68. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 10.7% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,713,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 165,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 131.2% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 71,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

