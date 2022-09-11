G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,000 AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AcuityAds by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 947.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,957. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.59 million, a P/E ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.05.

AcuityAds ( NYSE:ATY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AcuityAds had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 million. Research analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

ATY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

