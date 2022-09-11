G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 593,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,674 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Miromatrix Medical were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MIRO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.86. 60,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $9.79.

Miromatrix Medical ( NASDAQ:MIRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miromatrix Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.62% and a negative net margin of 89,379.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Miromatrix Medical Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Miromatrix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

