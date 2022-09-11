G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,052 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Stem worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stem by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Stem by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,066,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after buying an additional 495,865 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $1,368,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stem by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STEM traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,960,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,418. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

STEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on Stem in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

In other Stem news, CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $2,355,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stem news, CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $2,355,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $327,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 760,042 shares of company stock worth $11,634,933. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

