G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Has $310,000 Stake in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC decreased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 350,869 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 519,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 131,340 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 700,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 111,403 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $12,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RADA. StockNews.com upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

RADA Electronic Industries Price Performance

About RADA Electronic Industries

Shares of RADA stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $10.63. 202,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,969. The stock has a market cap of $528.63 million, a PE ratio of 88.59 and a beta of 0.92. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $16.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02.

(Get Rating)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.