Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Achieves Market Cap of $8.85 Million

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market capitalization of $8.85 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $2.52 or 0.00011692 BTC on popular exchanges.

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

GAL is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2022. Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Project Galaxy is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API. The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem. Telegram | Discord | Medium Docs “

