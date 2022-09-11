Gates Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,653,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766,481 shares during the period. ChampionX comprises approximately 5.0% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned 3.27% of ChampionX worth $162,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

ChampionX Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,021. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $28.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $932.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.30 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 37.98%.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.