Gates Capital Management Inc. Sells 326,409 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Gates Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,409 shares during the period. DaVita makes up 4.4% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.35% of DaVita worth $144,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in DaVita by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in DaVita by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $92.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,392. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $128.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.