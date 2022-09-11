General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives $99.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.15.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
General Electric Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $74.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17.
General Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in General Electric by 794.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
