General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Lifted by Hillman Capital Management Inc.

Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.49. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

