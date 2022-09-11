Georgetown University Makes New $5.47 Million Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Georgetown University bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,000. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.4% of Georgetown University’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,438,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,677 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Cowen upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance
Shares of ADP traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.30. 2,076,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.15 and its 200 day moving average is $224.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.
Automatic Data Processing Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
