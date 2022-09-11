Gourmet Galaxy Achieves Market Capitalization of $79,609.32 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $79,609.32 and $78,744.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004593 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,793.56 or 1.00062441 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00036827 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. The official website for Gourmet Galaxy is gourmetgalaxy.io. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance.

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

