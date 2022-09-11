GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Acquired by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,994 shares during the period. GrafTech International accounts for about 1.7% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Robotti Robert’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in GrafTech International by 855.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

GrafTech International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EAF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.92. 2,243,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.73. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $13.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.67 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

