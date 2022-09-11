Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Gray Television Price Performance

Gray Television stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gray Television will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Gray Television by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 73,016 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Television

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.