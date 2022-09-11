Green Climate World (WGC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $105,915.00

Green Climate World (WGC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Green Climate World has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $105,915.00 worth of Green Climate World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Green Climate World coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001577 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Green Climate World has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Green Climate World alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,680.77 or 1.00001038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036635 BTC.

Green Climate World Coin Profile

Green Climate World (CRYPTO:WGC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Green Climate World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,735,989 coins. Green Climate World’s official Twitter account is @WeGen_Official. The official website for Green Climate World is greenclimate.io.

Buying and Selling Green Climate World

According to CryptoCompare, “Green Climate world is a project aiming to improve the life on our planet.The core of the project is the WGC Token. The WGC token is a blockchain based cryptocurrency and also a ledger. All logs will be secure on the blockchain with no possibility for any kind of tempering or erasing by anyone.The main goal of Green Climate world is recording atmospheric data to their blockchain and planting trees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Green Climate World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Green Climate World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Green Climate World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Green Climate World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Green Climate World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.