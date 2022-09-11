Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Has $3.87 Million Position in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 568,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. AudioEye comprises about 1.3% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AudioEye were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

AudioEye Price Performance

NASDAQ AEYE traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,765. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. AudioEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $73.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.32.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that AudioEye, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AudioEye Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.