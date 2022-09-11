Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,954 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Quest Resource worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 68,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 39,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Quest Resource by 14.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its position in Quest Resource by 1.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 11,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $78,441.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,470.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 11,418 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $78,441.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,470.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 4,316 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $29,737.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $58,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,285 shares of company stock valued at $92,084 and have sold 24,464 shares valued at $169,376. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Quest Resource stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 151,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,962. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

