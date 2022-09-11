Greytown Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Greytown Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,333 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

